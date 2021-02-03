Left Menu

R-Day violence: Delhi Police announce reward on Deep Sidhu, others

Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh for allegedly hoisting flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:23 IST
Visual of a flag waved by protesting farmers at Red Fort on January 26 (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh for allegedly hoisting flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day, said Delhi Police. Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence, according to the Delhi Police.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

