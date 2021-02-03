China to provide 10 million vaccine doses to COVAX initiative

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China will provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.

The global vaccine-sharing COVAX scheme is due to start rolling out vaccines to low- and middle-income nations this month, with 2 billion of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

