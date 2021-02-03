BRIEF-Santander Says Expects To Perform Well In Upcoming Stress Tests

BRIEF-Santander Says Expects To Perform Well In Upcoming Stress TestsReuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:24 IST
Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:
* SAYS EXPECTS TO PERFORM WELL IN UPCOMING STRESS TESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
Also Read: Spain declares disaster-zone status for Madrid, other storm-hit regions
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain