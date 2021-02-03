Decision to provide jobs to protesters will be taken by employers, clarifies Bihar ADG

Left Menu

Bihar's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Jitendra Kumar on Wednesday clarified that the new directive of denying government jobs to protesters means that repercussions may include no government jobs or tenders but the decision will not be taken by the police.

Bihar's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Jitendra Kumar on Wednesday clarified that the new directive of denying government jobs to protesters means that repercussions may include no government jobs or tenders but the decision will not be taken by the police. He added that the police will provide information only it is the employer's decision to hire the individual or not.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "I want to clarify that this new circular of Bihar police is in relation with character verification report, in regard to this we have added that if a person is involved in criminal activity and there is a record of it, we should mark it in their character verification report." The directive means that repercussions may include no government jobs or tenders but the decision will not be taken by the police.

"Based on character verification report, employers, be it government, private or semi-government, can decide as per their discretion and policy if they want to hire them or not," Kumar added. The police official said this new directive is nothing but a modification in filling a character verification report.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal in the directive on Tuesday said, "If a person is involved in any criminal act by engaging in any law and order situation, protests, road jams and is charged by the police for this, then a specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police." "Such people have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added.

Some days back, the Bihar government received criticism from the opposition party over issuing an order for action on social media posts. Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive by saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups." (ANI)

