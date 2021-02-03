Corruption charges: IPS officer remanded in police custody

An IPS officer arrested by the Rajasthan ACB on corruption charges was remanded in police custody for two days on Wednesday, according to an official.

IPS officer Manish Agarwal was produced before a court in Jaipur, which remanded him in police custody for two days, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG B L Soni said. Agarwal’s name had cropped up in a case in which a petrol pump owner, Neeraj Meena, was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 38 lakh money from a construction firm on the officer’s behalf.

A 2010-batch IPS officer, Agarwal is currently posted as the commandant of the State Disaster Response Force, Jaipur. He held the charge of the Dausa SP at the time of the alleged incident. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG B L Soni said some documents recovered during a search of his house are being examined. The company owner had complained to the ACB, alleging that district administration and police officials had been demanding bribe for facilitating a highway construction project in Dausa.

After the verification of the complaint, the ACB on January 13 arrested two SDMs and petrol pump owner Neeraj Meena.

The then Dausa SDM Pushkar Mittal was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena was held for demanding Rs 10 lakh.

Neeraj Meena was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 38 lakh on behalf of Agrawal, who a week earlier was transferred from Dausa to Jaipur.

Manish Agrawal held the post of the SP Dausa from July 6, 2020 to January 6, 2021. After the arrest of Neeraj Meena, the ACB probed the role of the IPS officer and arrested him on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)