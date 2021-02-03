IPS officer Praveen Sinha given additional charge of CBI

IPS officer Praveen Sinha given additional charge of CBIPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:35 IST
Senior IPS officer Praveen Sinha has been given the additional charge of the CBI director, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Wednesday stated.
Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, is the Additional Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved that Sinha shall look after the duties of CBI director with immediate effect, the order said.
CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year term on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
