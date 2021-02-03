Left Menu

Runaway criminal from UP held in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:52 IST
A 23-year-old man, wanted in afiring case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, has beenarrested from Kurla here, police said on Wednesday, adding acountry-made pistol was seized from the accused.

Three persons were injured when the accused, ShehbazKhan, opened fire on them in a town in Uttar Pradesh in 2013,an official said.

Police came to know about the firing case duringinterrogation of Khan in another case.

Khan has been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Arms Actfor possessing the pistol, the official said.

