Shahjahanpur police busts WhatsApp betting gang, nabs 11 members

Shahjahanpur police busts WhatsApp betting gang, nabs 11 membersPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:41 IST
The Shahjahanpur police has busted a betting gang with arrest of its 11 alleged members and recovery of Rs 16 lakhs from their possession here, an official said on Wednesday.
On a tip-off, police raided a house in South City Colony under City Kotwali police station area and arrested 11 people involved in the betting, Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand said.
The main accused Rahat Ali was also caught in the raid, the SP said, adding the betting racket was run through the WhatsApp.
Rahat Ali later disclosed names of the people involved besides other details, Anand said, adding that six laptops and eight phones were also recovered.
Efforts are on to trace other members of the gang, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
