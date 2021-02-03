Left Menu

Advocates launch helpline for protesting farmers

Simranjeet Kaur Gill, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said they are helping those who are in jail or have gone missing since the violent protests on Janury 26.We are providing legal help to those who have been arrested and missing after the farmers tractor parade on Republic Day. A total of 124 people have been arrested so far and 39 are missing since January 26 as per our information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:34 IST
Advocates launch helpline for protesting farmers

As protesting farmers face legal challenges emerging out of the tractor parade violence on Republic Day, some lawyer groups have come forward to offer legal assistance to them and have started helpline numbers. Simranjeet Kaur Gill, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said they are helping those who are in jail or have gone ''missing'' since the violent protests on Janury 26.

''We are providing legal help to those who have been arrested and missing after the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day. A total of 124 people have been arrested so far and 39 are missing since January 26 as per our information. The number is increasing every day,'' said Gill, who is at the Singhu border with her team.

The volunteering lawyers have put up some posters under the head ‘advocate for farmers’ advertising two helpline numbers each for the Singhu and Tikri borders, the two major agitation sites. The cases have been filed under various sections, including attempt to murder, damaging public property, obstructing the public servants performing their duty, Gill said.

She said different teams are working the protest sites and outside.

''We are helping people legally since January 27. We have several teams at the three borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Around 150 advocates are working at different district courts in the national capital,'' she said.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by their unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

On Friday, clashes broke out between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power engineers, employees stage nationwide protest against privatisation

Power engineers and employees on Wednesday staged a nationwide protest against privatisation policies of the central government and demanded to scrap the process to privatise discoms in states and Union territories.Power engineers and emplo...

IFAD to open first Liaison Office in Japan to tackle hunger, poor nutrition

Recognizing that investments in small-scale farmers in developing countries are imperative to tackle hunger, poor nutrition and poverty, the Japanese government and the UNs International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD signed a histo...

Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Zak Crawley's availability for 1st Test

England cricketer Zak Crawley has injured his right wrist and as a result, the top-order batsman didnt train on Wednesday at the practice session ahead of the first Test against India. Crawley slipped outside the dressing room on Tuesday in...

Excavation work under Ekamra Kshetra beautification drive done without informing ASI: Jt DG

The Archaeological Survey ofIndia Wednesday said that the Odisha government has not soughtprior permission from the National Mission on Monument andAntiquities before undertaking excavation activities under theEkamra Kshetra beautification ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021