23 years after stealing fans from shop, man gets one-year jail

A court in Indore has sentenced aman to a year in prison for the offence he had committed overtwo decades ago in which he had stolen two fans from a localshop.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhupendra Aryaawarded the sentence to Shankar (55) on Tuesday and alsoimposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The prosecution presented five witnesses in the case,Assistant District Public Prosecutor Officer (ADPO) SanjeevPandey said.

Shankar was caught red-handed on March 23, 1998 whilestealing two fans from a shop located under Kotwali policestation area. He was nabbed due to an alert watchman, he said.

At that time, the price of the two fans was around Rs500, which were seized from his possession, he added.

However, after getting bail in the case, he had goneabsconding, which resulted in delay in awarding the sentence,Pandey said.

