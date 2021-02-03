Venezuela's Guaidó says seized funds in U.S. may be used for vaccine payments

Venezuela's Guaidó says seized funds in U.S. may be used for vaccine paymentsReuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:57 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said on Wednesday it would be possible to use funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department due to sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro's government to pay for COVID-19 vaccines.
Guaidó said Maduro's government was currently standing in the way of Venezuela's vaccine access by not accepting an opposition-led implementation plan that would enable Venezuela to join the COVAX coronavirus vaccine program, which is meant to ensure that developing nations get timely access to doses.
