Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay - activists

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this week's coup, activist groups said.

The demonstration was the first such street protest against this week's army takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected administration. The arrests were confirmed by student activists from three groups, based in Mandalay and Yangon.

