Nails fixed at Ghazipur border being repositioned
Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the nails that were fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) were not removed permanently but repositioned.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:56 IST
Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the nails that were fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) were not removed permanently but repositioned. "Videos and photos are getting circulated in which it's shown that nails are being taken off in Ghazipur. These are just being repositioned. Position of arrangement at the border remains the same," Delhi Police clarified.
The Delhi Police recently cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders including Saugata Roy, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi and Harsimrat Kaur Badal reached the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) on Thursday to meet the protesting farmers, however, they have been stopped by the Police. Farmers have been protesting against three of the Centre's laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
