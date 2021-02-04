Left Menu

Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:07 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI)Airbus signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.

Airbus andGMRGroup will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMR will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

