Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in IndiaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:07 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI)Airbus signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GMR group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.
The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.
Airbus andGMRGroup will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.
As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMR will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aero India 2021
- Bengaluru
- Airbus
- PTI)Airbus
- Feb 4
- a Memorandum ofUnderstanding
ALSO READ
Congress workers stage demo against farm laws in Bengaluru
Cong leaders detained after trying to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru
Airbus and Thales to showcase their platforms and technology at Aero India 2021 exhibition
Rahul snatches dramatic late win for Kerala Blasters over Bengaluru FC
Siddaramaiah, Shivkumar detained while protesting against farm laws in Bengaluru