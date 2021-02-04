Left Menu

'Crony centric' Union Budget 'betrays' employers of MSMEs, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed the Union Budget 2021-22 as "crony centric", which "betrays" the employers of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed the Union Budget 2021-22 as "crony centric", which "betrays" the employers of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Modi's crony centric budget means- Struggling MSMEs given no low-interest loans, no GST relief. The employers of India's largest workforce betrayed," Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, he had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to "handover India's assets to crony capitalist friends". He slammed the government for not "putting cash in the hands of the people". Gandhi also said that the government should support MSMEs, farmers and workers for generating employment.

Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

