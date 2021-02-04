Kremlin calls for renewed dialogue with Brussels as top EU diplomat visits

The Kremlin said on Thursday it wanted Moscow and Brussels to restore dialogue to discuss various points of disagreement as the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell was set to visit Moscow.

Borrell's visit on Feb. 4-6 has been overshadowed by the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a sweeping police crackdown on his allies who have staged nationwide protests.

