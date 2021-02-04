Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized, one held in Kolkata

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized, one held in KolkataPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:29 IST
One person was arrested from hereafter fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs fivelakh were recovered from his procession, police said onThursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Policepersonnel apprehended the man from the Esplanade bus terminusarea on Wednesday night and seized 250 fake notes indenomination of Rs 2,000, a senior officer said.
''The person, a resident of Bihar, came to Kolkata todeliver the FICNs to someone. We are interrogating him,'' headded.
