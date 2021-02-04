Three electrocuted in UP village

Three persons died due to electrocution in Sadullah Nagar area here on Thursday after they came in contact with a high tension wire, police said.

The three were killed when the work of boring was going on and an iron rod touched a high tension electricity wire, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Radha Raman Singh, said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)