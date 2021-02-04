UAE, U.S. foreign ministers discuss "strategic relations" - UAE foreign ministry
The United Arab Emirates' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken "strategic relations and Middle East regional issues," according to a statement published on Thursday on the UAE's foreign ministry website. They "discussed joint cooperation to confront regional threats, and work to further maintain security and stability in the region," the statement said.
The UAE's ambassador to Washington said on Tuesday he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Biden's administration of some pending arms sales to U.S. allies. The UAE had during Donald Trump's last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets, 18 armed drones and other defense equipment in a deal worth $23 billion.
The White House on Monday said Biden will maintain tariffs on aluminum imports from the United Arab Emirates, reversing a move to end the levies issued by Donald Trump on his last day as president.
