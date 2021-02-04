Left Menu

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in indegenous LCA Tejas

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:13 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in indegenous LCA Tejas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursdaytook a sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, on thesecond day of the ongoing Aero India-2021 here.

Surya flew onboard the LCA Tejas for 30 minutes and laterexpressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modigovernment for promoting indigenous manufacturing in defence,his office said in a release.

The sortie congratulated the Union Government for itsrecent procurement order worth Rs 48,000 crore fromBengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it said.

''We celebrate the LCA Tejas as the pride of Bengaluru.

Only a few cities globally have the distinction of producing aworld-class fighter aircraft and our city is one of them,''Surya, representing Bengaluru South, was quoted as saying.

The induction of LCA Tejas will not only boostAtmanirbharta, but also help India become a larger globalexporter in defence, he said.

The order will see more than 600 firms or MSMEs cometogether for the making of an aircraft.

With Tier 2 and 3 supplier base predominantly happeningfrom Bengaluru, the Tejas order will improve the industrialbase in our city to greater heights and create employment, headded.

Surya even tweeted pictures onboard and as he preparedfor the sortie the Tejas aircraft.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA TejasMk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian AirForce's combat prowess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness over advocates arguing from parks, roads in video conference hearings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with those advocates who were creating interference in the virtual hearing as some of them were arguing while being on roads, in parks, and even running up on stairs. A single-judge ben...

Vultures often fly upto 150 kms daily for food: Study reveals

An ongoing study of the behaviourpattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealedthat these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search offood on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.This came to light through the analys...

Tennis-Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

World number two Rafa Nadal on Thursday said doubts remain over his fitness ahead of next weeks Australian Open.Nadal pulled out of Spains ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, sai...

Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers. Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police IGP of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021