BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in indegenous LCA Tejas

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursdaytook a sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, on thesecond day of the ongoing Aero India-2021 here.

Surya flew onboard the LCA Tejas for 30 minutes and laterexpressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modigovernment for promoting indigenous manufacturing in defence,his office said in a release.

The sortie congratulated the Union Government for itsrecent procurement order worth Rs 48,000 crore fromBengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), it said.

''We celebrate the LCA Tejas as the pride of Bengaluru.

Only a few cities globally have the distinction of producing aworld-class fighter aircraft and our city is one of them,''Surya, representing Bengaluru South, was quoted as saying.

The induction of LCA Tejas will not only boostAtmanirbharta, but also help India become a larger globalexporter in defence, he said.

The order will see more than 600 firms or MSMEs cometogether for the making of an aircraft.

With Tier 2 and 3 supplier base predominantly happeningfrom Bengaluru, the Tejas order will improve the industrialbase in our city to greater heights and create employment, headded.

Surya even tweeted pictures onboard and as he preparedfor the sortie the Tejas aircraft.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PrimeMinister Narendra Modi on January 13 approved the Rs 48,000-crore deal to procure 73 Tejas Mk-1A variants and 10 LCA TejasMk-1 trainer aircraft from the HAL to boost the Indian AirForce's combat prowess.

