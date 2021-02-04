Left Menu

PNB scam: Nirav Modi's sister moves court to get NBW canceled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:58 IST
PNB scam: Nirav Modi's sister moves court to get NBW canceled

Fugitive diamond trader NiravModi's sister and her husband on Thursday approached a courthere seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBWs)against them in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Purvi Modi, Nirav Modi's younger sister, is a Belgiannational while her husband Maiank Mehta is a British citizen.

Both were earlier named as accused in the case, butlast month the PMLA court here accepted their plea for turningapprover (prosecution witness) in the case and getting pardon.

The couple, through their lawyers, filed applicationsbefore special Prevention of Money Laundering Act judge V CBarde, seeking cancellation of NBWs issued against them.

The court asked the Enforcement Directorate, theprobe agency, to file a reply and posted the matter forhearing on February 11.

''Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta turnedapprover for assisting in confiscation of two flats in NewYork, one each in London and Mumbai, balances in two Swissbank accounts and a bank account in Mumbai totalling Rs 579crore in the Nirav Modi bank fraud case,'' the ED had saidearlier.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both declaredfugitive, are accused of cheating the PNB of Rs 13,000 croreby fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) fromits Brady House branch in Mumbai.

LoUs are issued as bank guarantee to obtain creditfrom overseas institutions.

Nirav Modi, 49, is presently in a London jail afterhis arrest there in 2019, and the legal process to extraditehim to India on money laundering charges is underway. Choksiis said to be living in Barbuda and Antigua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...

Greta Thunberg not named in Delhi Police FIR, case registered against unknown persons in 'toolkit' social media post controversy

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has not been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police and the case has been registered against unknown persons in toolkit social media post controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police ...

UK to deploy aircraft carrier as part of Indo-Pacific ‘renewed focus’

The UK government has announced plans for the deployment of a new Carrier Strike Group led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth later this year as part of its renewed focus on the Indo-Pacific region, following talks with Japan.UK Defenc...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve host Roma with teams heading in different directions

Fourth faces third in Serie A on Saturday with hosts Juventus very much in the ascendancy and looking to overtake an AS Roma side facing problems on and off the pitch.Victory in Turin will see Juve leapfrog Roma into third spot with the Ita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021