BRIEF-Jeff Zucker, Cnn’s President, Says He Will Leave At Year’s End - Nyt

... ...
Royal Dutch Shells profit last year dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the coronavirus pandemic hit energy demand worldwide though the companys retail network and trading business helped cushion the blow.The Anglo-Dutch oil ma...
Rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday leading to a dip in the day temperatures.Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, was lashed by 6.6 mm of rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.5 degrees Ce...
Opposition parties on Thursday launched a vociferous attack on the Centre over its handling of the farmers agitation, callings its dialogues with the protestors monologues, even as the ruling BJP defended the new laws asserting that its gov...
Somalia is unlikely to hold its indirect election for a new president on Monday as planned, provincial officials say, despite last-minute talks between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his opponents to arrange the vote.The country, w...