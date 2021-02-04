Dentist taken to custody in Coimbatore on suspected naxal links

An anti-Naxalite squad of KeralaPolice on Thursday took into custody a dentist in the city onsuspicion that he has links with Maoists, Police here said.

The Kerala team carried out searches at three places,including at his clinic.

The dentist was taken to Malappuram for furtherquestioning, police said.

