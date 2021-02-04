Left Menu

34,907 persons vaccinated in Maharashtra today

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:49 IST
34,907 persons vaccinated in Maharashtra today
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 34,907 persons receivedCOVID-19 vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officialsaid.

Thus, 3,89,540 people have been vaccinated in thestate so far, he said.

Of those who were vaccinated during the day, 30,982were healthcare workers while 3,925 were frontline workers, hesaid.

As many as 34,386 of them received Covishield vaccinewhile 521 received doses of Covaxin, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police registers FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg on social media

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the pro-Khalistan creators of a toolkit, which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers protest, alleging it aimed to wage a so...

Hike in VAT on petrol and diesel in Goa

The Goa government on Thursdayannounced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that theVAT on ...

BoE says negative rates option needs more time, focuses on recovery

The Bank of England gave British lenders at least six months breathing space on Thursday before negative interest rates are a possibility, focusing instead on the prospects for a post-lockdown rebound in a quarterly update on the economy.Th...

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

The South Central Railway SCRhas been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.The budget outlay for impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021