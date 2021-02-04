34,907 persons vaccinated in Maharashtra today

As many as 34,907 persons receivedCOVID-19 vaccine jabs in Maharashtra on Thursday, an officialsaid.

Thus, 3,89,540 people have been vaccinated in thestate so far, he said.

Of those who were vaccinated during the day, 30,982were healthcare workers while 3,925 were frontline workers, hesaid.

As many as 34,386 of them received Covishield vaccinewhile 521 received doses of Covaxin, the official said.

