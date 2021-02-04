Woman killed, husband injured in elephant attack in Jharkhand

A 61-year-oldwoman has been killed and her husband seriously injured in anattack by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand's Palamu district,officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ratanpur village in thePanki police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

A herd of around 10 elephants destroyed the farms ofPhulo Devi and her husband Vasudev Ram and attacked them. Deviwas killed on the spot while Ram has been admitted to thehospital in a serious condition, they said.

The Forest Department has been directed to pay Rs 4lakh as compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased,Medininagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar Baraik said.

