U.S. court upholds Trump's national security tariffs on steel imports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday upheld former president Donald Trump's "Section 232" national security tariffs on steel imports into the United States, issuing a decision denying a steel importer's challenge to the duties.

A three judge panel at the New York-based federal court which hears challenges to trade actions, said the tariffs, imposed in 2018, were legal under a Cold War-era national security trade statute, denying the request by New Jersey importer Universal Steel Products Inc to remove them.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

