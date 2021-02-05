Left Menu

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:01 IST
Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi
Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu while addressing media in Shimla.. Image Credit: ANI

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state police.

"Rs 30 crores is the estimated market value of the drug according to Delhi markets. It is the biggest drug bust in the history of our state," said Himachal Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu while addressing media in Shimla. The police officials recovered 6.297 kilograms of heroin, an opioid drug, and some amount of cannabis from the possession of the accused.

Kullu police had registered a case against two local accused in the Bhuntar Police Station under Section 21 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Jan 30. They were allegedly found in possession of 55 grams of heroin after which further investigations were conducted and the district police left for Delhi to find the source of the drug supplier.

After that, the police arrested an Ivory Coast national who had 6 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 30 crores in his possession. The accused is being brought to Kullu after which the police will take him into remand and conduct interrogation. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First-ever International Day of Human Fraternity focuses on tolerance

Around the world, deep-seated discrimination, acts of intolerance and hate crimes persist against people simply because of their religion or belief, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation, he said in a video broadcast during a commemorativ...

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarhs Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the L...

Ivory Coast national held with heroin worth Rs 30 cr from Delhi

Kullu district police in a joint operation with Delhi Police arrested a citizen of Ivory Coast allegedly with heroin worth Rs 30 crores from the national capital on Wednesday. This is one of the biggest catches in the history of the state p...

UNHCR applauds restoration of US resettlement program

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, praised President Joe Bidens plan announced today to raise the cap on the number of refugees who could be admitted to the United States, saying it would send a powerful sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021