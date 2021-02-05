With 12,408 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,08,02,591
India has reported a total of 1,08,02,591 COVID-19 positive cases, with 12,408 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:58 IST
India has reported a total of 1,08,02,591 COVID-19 positive cases, with 12,408 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday. India has reported 15,853 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,96,308 and 1,54,823 respectively.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the active COVID-19 cases have reached 1,51,460. Meanwhile, many as 49,59,445 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country so far.
The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, and 97 per cent of people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are satisfied, said the central government on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total of 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 4th February. Of these, 7,15,776 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
