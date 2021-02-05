2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Lalitpur

Two people were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in Budhwar village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and left Dinesh Sahria (22) and Jagbhan (27) injured, SHO, City police station, Sanjay Kumar Shukla said.

They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Shukla said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said.

