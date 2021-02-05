Left Menu

2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Lalitpur

PTI | Lalitpur(Up) | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in Budhwar village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and left Dinesh Sahria (22) and Jagbhan (27) injured, SHO, City police station, Sanjay Kumar Shukla said.

They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, Shukla said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said.

