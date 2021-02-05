UP: Magisterial probe ordered into allegation of custodial killing in Mahoba

The district administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the allegation of custodial death of a 36-year-old-man during his detention by police.

Pankaj, a resident of Subhash Nagar locality was detained by the police in a cycle theft case on Thursday evening.

''Pankaj allegedly died in police custody at city police station here. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the matter,'' District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar told PTI.

According to Kumar, the postmortem will be done by a panel of doctors and it will be videographed. The probe report will be out soon, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Kumar Gautam said, ''Pankaj was handed over to the police at about 5 pm after locals caught him. At the police station he did not feel well and was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.'' However, Pankaj's family claimed that he was ''perfectly fine'' before the police took him in custody.

They said that the police beat him up and took him to a hospital only after he had succumbed to injuries.

