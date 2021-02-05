SDM, driver arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer

A subdivisional magistrate and his driver were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Friday, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

SDM of Gudamalani in Barmer district Sunil Kumar and his driver Durgaram were arrested on charges of corruption, the official said.

Kumar is an officer of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS).

Further details are awaited.

