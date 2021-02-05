Left Menu

Comparing Ghazipur with India-Pak border, Oppn demands discussion on agri laws from LS Speaker

Member of Parliaments (MPs) from various opposition parties have in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, compared the situation at Delhi-Ghazipur border with India-Pakistan border and demanded a separate discussion on the issue of new agriculture laws.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the letter, the MPs stated that huge barricades have been erected at the borders along with barbed wires and concreting fences, which gives an impression of it being India-Pakistan Border. The letter was signed by K Kanimozhi (DMK), Prof Saugata Roy (AITC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), NK Premchardran (RSP), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), AM Ariff (CPI-M), S Venkateshan (CPI-M), M Selvaraj (CPI), Dr Hasnain Masoodi (NC), T Thirumavalavan (VC) and Ravi Kumar (VCK).

Yesterday, opposition party leaders were not allowed by the police to meet the agitating farmers at the Ghazipur border. Talking to ANI, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "We went to the Ghazipur Border to meet agitating farmers, especially women and children bu that police did not allow us. Are we living in a police state, where elected MPs cannot meet the farmers?"

"We are continuously receiving messages about their pathetic conditions and the things we saw were worrying. The atmosphere created there is not in the interest of the nation," she added. She emphasised that a solution needs to be brought through discussion and they would make an effort so that a solution comes out.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

