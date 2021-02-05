Left Menu

PTI | Morena | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:44 IST
MP: Molester released from jail rapes, kills 5-year-old girl
A five-year-old girl wasallegedly raped and killed in Morena district of MadhyaPradesh by a man, who was recently released from jail afterspending six months there on the charge of molesting theminor's aunt, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in thearea located under the Sabalgarh police station limits, theysaid.

The accused, identified as Bunty Rajak (36), wasarrested for the offence, Sabalgarh police station in-chargeNarendra Sharma said.

''The five-year-old Dalit girl disappeared on Thursdayevening. Her family members failed to find her anywhere in thevillage, following which they started searching her on theoutskirts. They found her lying in a pool of blood in a farm,''he said.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot andlaunched a probe. During the investigation, the accused wasarrested from the village, he added.

''Rajak confessed to his crime and he was booked forthe rape and murder of the girl. Relevant sections of theScheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention OfAtrocities) Act, and Protection of Children from SexualOffences (POCSO) Act were also slapped against him,'' theofficial said.

According to the victim's family members, he mighthave committed the crime to settle an old score, he said.

Enraged over the rape and murder of the girl, thevillagers tried to damage the accused's house, which led totension in the village.

The victim's family members and other villagers stageda road blockade on Friday to demand capital punishment for theaccused, the official said.

''The accused had spent six months in jail formolesting the victim's aunt and returned to the village about10 days back only,'' Sharma said.

