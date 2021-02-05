Left Menu

Active COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours fall below total deaths in India

India's total active case load of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours dropped to 1.51 lakh, which is less than total deaths recorded till date, informed an official statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total active case load of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours dropped to 1.51 lakh, which is less than total deaths recorded till date, informed an official statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Friday. The total number of active cases and the cumulative count of deaths in the country stand at 1,51,460 and 1,54,823 respectively.

Reporting 12,408 fresh cases on Thursday, the number of daily positive cases in the country also continued to follow a downward slide. A total of 15,853 patients had been discharged and 120 deaths registered in the last 24 hours in the country. "India's cases per million population, which is 7,828, are amongst the lowest in the world," the government statement informed.

It added, 14 states/UTs have reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. India's 112 deaths per million population are also amongst the lowest in the world.

"The active caseload consists of just 1.40 per cent of India's total positive cases," said the release. A total of 1,04,96,308 people have recovered so far, increasing the recovery rate in the country to 97.16 per cent.

As on February 5, till 8 am, India has vaccinated as many as 49,59,445 beneficiaries across the country in what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world. "61 per cent of the beneficiaries vaccinated are from eight states/UTs. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 11.9 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India," informed the statement. (ANI)

