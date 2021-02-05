In Moscow, Borrell says hopes EU can approve Sputnik V vaccine

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday in Moscow he hoped that the European Medicines Agency could approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use in the EU.

"I am hoping that the European medical agency will be able to certify the efficiency of this vaccine in order to be used in the European Union states," Borrell told a news conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

