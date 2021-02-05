Odisha: Puri Police relaunches tourist helpline number

The Puri Police hasrelaunched its tourist helpline number 63709 67100 to ensurethe safety of the visitors to the holy coastal town, astatement issued on Friday said.

The relaunch comes after the harassment of a touristcouple in a private bus, it said.

''Tourists can call this number 24x7 for any grievanceor complaint,'' the police statement said.

The Puri SP on Thursday chaired a meeting withoffice-bearers of all the private tourist bus associations,who assured support to the law enforcers to ensure the safetyof the visitors.

It was decided that sensitisation and behaviouralchange sessions will be repeatedly conducted for bus driversand their helpers and the tourist helpline number will bedisplayed prominently inside all tourist buses, an officialsaid.

The number was earlier discontinued due to lack ofuse, sources said.

