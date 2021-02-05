Norway's Mumbai Consul General praises India's handling of COVID-19

Consul General of Norway in Mumbai Arne Jan Flolo on Friday praised India for managing the COVID-19 pandemic ''efficiently'' and for producing crores of vaccines for the world, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

According to the release, the Consul General called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

''The Consul General spoke of strengthening relations with India in areas of business, clean energy, maritime studies, and tourism,'' the release said.

He also appreciated India for managing the COVID-19pandemic efficiently and for producing billions of COVID-19vaccines for the world, the statement said.

