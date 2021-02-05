Norway's Mumbai Consul General praises India's handling of COVID-19

Norway's Mumbai Consul General praises India's handling of COVID-19PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:37 IST
Consul General of Norway in Mumbai Arne Jan Flolo on Friday praised India for managing the COVID-19 pandemic ''efficiently'' and for producing crores of vaccines for the world, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
According to the release, the Consul General called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.
''The Consul General spoke of strengthening relations with India in areas of business, clean energy, maritime studies, and tourism,'' the release said.
He also appreciated India for managing the COVID-19pandemic efficiently and for producing billions of COVID-19vaccines for the world, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jan Flolo
- Norway
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
- Raj Bhavan
- MumbaiArne
- onMaharashtra
- India
ALSO READ
Norway ready for reduced Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine into Feb
Norway plans to award Arctic oil drilling permits in Q2, minister says
Norway's block on EU fishing vessels keeps Danish boats in port
Norway ready for reduced Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine into Feb
Sweden bans travellers from Norway over new COVID-19 variant