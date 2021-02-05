Left Menu

JeM overground worker arrested at Delhi airport after deportation from Qatar

Accordingly, a lookout notice was published against Sofi and a non-bailable warrant...was obtained from the court concerned. He said further investigation in the case is in progress.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:11 IST
JeM overground worker arrested at Delhi airport after deportation from Qatar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A most-wanted overground worker of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit was arrested on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi after his deportation from Qatar, police said here.

Muneeb Ahmad Sofi, a resident of the Bijbehara area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested by a police team from Kulgam district, the police said on Twitter.

Sofi was a militant associate or overground worker (OGW) for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year.

''Today a police party from Kulgam has arrested a most wanted terrorist associate, namely Muneeb Ahmad Sofi...linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM from Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi after his deportation from Qatar," a police spokesman said.

He said Sofi was involved in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act regarding collection of funds for the terror outfit JeM.

''During the course of the investigation of the said case, one terrorist associate was arrested who revealed that he along with other terrorist associates were collecting money from various districts in Kashmir valley for JeM,'' he said.

The spokesman said the collected amount was then handed over to Sofi who was staying in Qatar and was in contact with Pakistan-based militant Waleed Bhai for purchasing arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

Waleed Bhai -- also linked with JeM -- was killed in an encounter in Kulgam last year. ''Accordingly, a lookout notice was published against Sofi and a non-bailable warrant...was obtained from the court concerned. Consequent upon the deportation of the said accused from Qatar to India, he was arrested at IGI Airport New Delhi," the spokesman said. He said further investigation in the case is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt investment of Rs 30,000 cr expected in 2021-22 through HAM, BOT projects: Highways secy

To expedite highway projects, additional fund sources are being tapped and a private investment of Rs 30,000 crore is being envisaged in 2021-22 through hybrid annuity mode HAM and build-operate-transfer BOT projects, a top highways ministr...

IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

IIT Kharagpur will be conferringthe prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science HonorisCausa, and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for theirexemplary contributions to the institute and society.The awards will be conferred on the o...

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centres three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from...

'Dystopia Prime:' Amazon AI van cameras spark surveillance concerns

Amazon is rolling out AI-enabled surveillence cameras in its delivery vans Drivers and privacy advocates say the company is building a massive mobile surveillance system Although the system is billed to improve driver saftey, some worry i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021