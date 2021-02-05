"Unprecedented success", says President Kovind as curtains come down on Aero India-2021

President Ram Nath Kovind onFriday said Aero India 2021 is a living proof of India'sever-growing strength in the defence and aerospace sectors atthe global level as curtains came down on the three-day event.

He said the event will contribute significantlytowards strengthening India's self-reliance in the defencesector as well as establishing India as a manufacturer for theworld, and it has exhibited that the global confidence in thecountry's capabilities is growing steadily.

''Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I amhappy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully.Ithas been held without compromising its spirit while followingthe COVID-appropriate norms,'' Kovind said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the AeroIndia-2021 at Air Force Station Yelahanka, he praised the''courage and bravery'' of the Indian Air Force pilots fordisplaying exemplary professionalism in protecting India'sskies and strengthening the country's defence.

''Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success.

I am told that high-level delegations from 43 countries andexhibitors from 530 companies have participated in the event,''he said, adding that many more across the world got associatedwith the event virtually which is the world's first mega eventof this kind to be held in the hybrid format.

Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of thearmed forces, is the first President to attend the Aero India.

Touted as the Asia's largest military aviationexhibition, Aero India in its 13th edition, also saw conclaveof Defence Ministers of Indian Ocean Region on the theme of''Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean''participated by IOR countries.

Also, the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave was held withparticipation from more than 24 countries attending itphysically and 16 virtually.

''Startup Manthan'', the annual event of defencestartups also was held.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said despite COVIDconstraints across the world Aero India-2021 has beenimmensely successful; this is evident as more than 16,000people attended it physically and more than 4.5 lakhvirtually.

The platform hosted 540 companies including 84foreign firms from 55 nations, he said, adding, signing of 128MoUs, 19 Transfer of Technology (ToTs), 4 Handing Overs, 18Product Launches and 32 major announcements, totalling a grandfigure of 201 feats, happened during the airshow.

Further, 45 MSMEs participating in Aero India 21have already bagged orders worth Rs 203 crore, the defenceminister said.

President Kovind said ''Our vision is to create arobust economy and infrastructure alongside developingcompetitive supply chains and integrate them globally.'' The reforms initiated in India in the last six yearsoffer unprecedented opportunities to investors and privatecompanies in the defence and aerospace sectors, he said.

''We have taken a number of policy initiatives aimedat placing India among the top nations in the defence sectorwith twin objectives of self-reliance and export promotion,''he said, as he expressed happiness over Hindustan AeronauticsLimited getting the orders for 83 Tejas aircraft from IndianAir Force valued at more than Rs 48,000 crore.

Flying display was among the key attractions duringthe air show.

While the indigenously developed Tejas-LCAhelicopters and Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, Sukhoi,Rafale, Hawk and the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber grabbedattention.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited came up with'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' consisting of its productssuch as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced HawkMk 132 and Civil Do-228 which flew in a special formationshowcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifyingself-sufficiency in the trainer segment.

There was a scintillating display of 'Dhanush'formation by the Light Combat Helicopters and 'Netra'formation showcasing the DRDO's flying display of AirborneEarly Warning and Control System (AEW&C).

The jaw-dropping manoeuvres by the Surya Kiran lightcombat aircraft left the audience spellbound.

