Maha CM holds meeting in Aurangabad to review development work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with officials inAurangabad to take stock of the ongoing development worksin the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM directed officials toprovide agri pump connections to farmers.

He also said the state government would ensure amplefunds for the Government Medical College and Hospital here.

Send proposals on development works keeping people atthe centre, he instructed officials attending the meeting, andtold them he would visit the region often to review progressof projects.

Thackeray first went to the Delhi Gate area of thecity, where the work of a water tank is in progress.

As the ground-breaking ceremony of the district sportscomplex was cancelled, the CM later reached the collectoratefor the review meeting.

An official said there was a presentation for the CMby Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on the smart cityproject, Paithan-Aurangabad water pipeline, road widening etc,while Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey spoke onprojects underway in the city.

Shiv Sena MLC and party's district unit chief AmbadasDanve said, ''The chief minister came to Aurangabad and took areview of ongoing projects. He discussed 43 differentissues.'' When contacted, district collector Sunil Chavan saidthese issues included four-laning of Aurangabad-Paithan road,additional land for Harsul garbage processing centre, makingtourist centres at Ajanta and Ellora operational and theemployment guarantee scheme.

''Requirement of funds for section work of left canalof Palkhed dam, which is feeder canal for Narangi project thatprovides water to Vaijapur in Aurangabad, was also discussedduring the meeting,'' a senior official said.

