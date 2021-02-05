Left Menu

Maha CM holds meeting in Aurangabad to review development work

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:00 IST
Maha CM holds meeting in Aurangabad to review development work
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with officials inAurangabad to take stock of the ongoing development worksin the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM directed officials toprovide agri pump connections to farmers.

He also said the state government would ensure amplefunds for the Government Medical College and Hospital here.

Send proposals on development works keeping people atthe centre, he instructed officials attending the meeting, andtold them he would visit the region often to review progressof projects.

Thackeray first went to the Delhi Gate area of thecity, where the work of a water tank is in progress.

As the ground-breaking ceremony of the district sportscomplex was cancelled, the CM later reached the collectoratefor the review meeting.

An official said there was a presentation for the CMby Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on the smart cityproject, Paithan-Aurangabad water pipeline, road widening etc,while Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey spoke onprojects underway in the city.

Shiv Sena MLC and party's district unit chief AmbadasDanve said, ''The chief minister came to Aurangabad and took areview of ongoing projects. He discussed 43 differentissues.'' When contacted, district collector Sunil Chavan saidthese issues included four-laning of Aurangabad-Paithan road,additional land for Harsul garbage processing centre, makingtourist centres at Ajanta and Ellora operational and theemployment guarantee scheme.

''Requirement of funds for section work of left canalof Palkhed dam, which is feeder canal for Narangi project thatprovides water to Vaijapur in Aurangabad, was also discussedduring the meeting,'' a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin signs MoU with HAL to explore cooperation in India's aerospace sector

US defence major Lockheed Martin on Friday said it signed an agreement with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL to explore potential industrial collaboration in Indias aerospace sector. Lockheed Martin said it was strengthening its ...

Merkel on Russia: yes to sanctions, no to cutting ties

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Germany was prepared to continue sanctions on Russia, including against individuals, but said it was a diplomatic duty to keep open channels of communication with Europes giant eastern neighbour.She t...

100,000 sign petition calling for unfettered British-N.Irish trade

More than 100,000 people signed a petition by Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP in just over 24 hours calling on the British government to remove post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United K...

Aadhaar not mandatory for registration on Co-Win portal: Union MoS Health Choubey

Aadhaar is not mandatory for registration on Co-WIN portal, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed Lok Sabha on Friday.Providing details about the Co-WIN portal, he said it has been developed by the Ministry of Health, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021