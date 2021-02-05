Shiv Sena protests in Marathwada over fuel price hikes

The Aurangabad unit of theShiv Sena protested against the Centre over fuel price hikes,with several workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led partyarriving on bullock carts and women cooking food on stoves.

The protest was held at Kranti Chowk and among theSena leaders who attended were former MP Chandrakant Khaire,MLC and district president Ambadas Danve and MLA Uday SinghRajput.

The party also held such protests in Nanded, Jalna,Hingoli, Osmanabad and other parts of Marathwada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)