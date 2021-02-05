Left Menu

Major General RK Singh meets Andhra CM

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Major General RK Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:19 IST
Major General RK Singh meets Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.. Image Credit: ANI

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Major General RK Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday. Colonel Rambabu (Retd.) was also accompanied by the Major General during the meet.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister Office, Singh has invited the CM to attend the celebrations commemorating the Golden Jubilee of India's victory in the 1971 Bangladesh war. The event will be held at Tirupati on February 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army. After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

