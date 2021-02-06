Middle East to be focus of Biden National Security Council meeting - Psaki

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with his National Security Council to discuss the Middle East, but no policy decisions will be taken, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"The focus is broadly on the Middle East. I'm sure Iran will be a part of the discussion," Psaki told a White House briefing. "It's not a decisional meeting."

