Middle East to be focus of Biden National Security Council meeting - Psaki
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with his National Security Council to discuss the Middle East, but no policy decisions will be taken, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "The focus is broadly on the Middle East. I'm sure Iran will be a part of the discussion," Psaki told a White House briefing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with his National Security Council to discuss the Middle East, but no policy decisions will be taken, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
"The focus is broadly on the Middle East. I'm sure Iran will be a part of the discussion," Psaki told a White House briefing. "It's not a decisional meeting."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Joe Biden
- Jen Psaki
- Middle East
- U.S.
- Iran
- National Security
ALSO READ
AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands
At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle East
Arms deal, hacking complicate Joe Biden's approach to Russia
Joe Biden speaks to French President Macron, seeks to strengthen bilateral ties
At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle East