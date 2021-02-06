Man arrested in J'khand for impersonating Assam govt official

Man arrested in J'khand for impersonating Assam govt officialPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:04 IST
A 27-year-old man has beenarrested at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedlyimpersonating an official of the Assam government anddemanding money from people who have applied for various postsin the northeastern state, a police officer said on Friday.
An FIR was lodged with the Crime Branch here statingthat one person, posing an as official of the Assam healthdepartment, was making phone calls to job aspirants anddemanding money.
During investigation, the accused has been identifiedas Kamesh Pal, a resident of Chaukhari village in Garhwadistrict of Jharkhand.
A team of Guwahati police crime branch officersvisited Jamshedpur and the arrested the accused.
