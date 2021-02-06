Bengal Cabinet gives go ahead for probe into 'irregularities' in forest deptt appointments

The West Bengal Cabinet on Fridaygave its nod to initiate a probe into alleged irregularitiesinto the process of appointment of 'ban sahayaks' to helpforest personnel have better coordination with local contacts,sources said.

The proposal to conduct the investigation into suchappointments was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeehad pointed fingers at former forest minister Rajib Banerjeeof being involved in the irregularities, without directlynaming him.

Rajib Banerjee had recently switched over to the BJP.

''The person after indulging in corruption has nowjoined the BJP and is talking big and lecturing others...

Everything will be investigated,'' the CM had said during aparty programme in Alipurduar district.

Meanwhile, Chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay onFriday announced pay revisions for WBCS (Ex) cadre officers.

''There will be 30 days leave encashment facility forthe BDOs as they work 24x7 throughout the year. There will bean introduction of a special allowance of Rs 1,200 per monthfor the deputy magistrates and deputy collectors,'' he said.

Bandyopadhyay also said the state government hasagreed to raise the number of posts in different scales toavoid stagnation of WBCS (Ex) officers.

''Moreover, there will be career mobility scope in 14years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)