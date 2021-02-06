Left Menu

Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from India and was caught with the tablets during a baggage scan, the US Customs and Border Protection CBP said in a statement on Friday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 07:45 IST
Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.

The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from India and was caught with the tablets during a baggage scan, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement on Friday. The officials said the passenger was held by the authorities after he could not give a satisfactory justification for carrying such high quantity of viagra tablets.

''During a baggage exam officers found the passenger was in possession of 3,200 Sildenafil Citrate tablets (100 mg). When the traveller was asked why he was in possession of the pills he stated they were for his friends and they are considered over the counter medication in India,'' the CBP said in a statement.

“The nine pounds of pills were seized for unlawful importation of mediation. The pills have an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of approximately USD 96,608,” CBP said.

CBP said that as a general rule the Food and Drug Administration does not allow the importation of prescription drugs that were purchased outside the US.

''Our inspecting officers have the daunting tasks of inspecting items passengers are trying to bring into the US,” said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago.

“Some passengers try to hide some of their items from our officers, which could prove to be dangerous. In this instance, our officers found these pills and prevented them from entering the US and harming our community,” Campbell said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity

As expatriates from Myanmar around the world react to the militarys lightning takeover of their homeland, one restaurant in neighbouring Thailand is working a diner at a time to help support members of Bangkoks Myanmar community who want to...

Soccer-Rio club Botafogo relegated after yet another defeat

Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo were relegated to Brazils Serie B for the second time in six seasons on Friday after a 1-0 home defeat to Sport. The club, once home to Brazilian greats Garrincha, Didi, Carlos Alberto and Jairzinho, have won on...

Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday. A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot during a domestic dispute and a suspect was in custody. The third child shot was ...

Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021