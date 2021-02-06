Left Menu

Budget 2021 historic, aimed at overall development of India: Suresh Prabhu

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday termed the Union Budget of 2021 as historic and said it will create new development opportunities for the Indian economy.

06-02-2021
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday termed the Union Budget of 2021 as historic and said it will create new development opportunities for the Indian economy. Addressing media persons here, the BJP leader said only two or three Budgets in history have been as good as the one presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

"Though a budget is put forward every year, the budget for the years 2021-2022 is a historic one and to date, only two or three budgets have been as good. Due to the corona pandemic, many major economies of the world have fallen down and so has the Indian economy. But this budget will create new opportunities for the development of not just the Indian economy but for the growth of all the sectors," said Prabhu. The former Union Minister said that the recent Union budget has been designed for the empowerment of the youth, for the development of the educational sector and underprivileged section of society.

"The budget is for the overall development of the common man. In the coming days India is going to witness not just economic growth but the overall development of the nation," he added. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary, who was also present at the party's press conference, said the general budget of 2021-2022 is focused to gain double-digit growth in the Indian economy.

"This budget is for the sustainable socio-infrastructural development of India. Rs 2,23,846 crore have been allotted to the health sector alone. Rs 35,000 crore have been allocated for the vaccination and Rs 11,000 crore for Highways development. Due to Corona many countries have faced a lot of economic crises and so has India but we have risen from the economic fall and we are moving towards the development of this nation," said Chowdary. (ANI)

