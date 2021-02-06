Left Menu

Firefighting operation continues at Mankhurd Scrapyard in Mumbai

Firefighting operation continued on Saturday at the godowns in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrapyard where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:00 IST
Firefighting operation continues at Mankhurd Scrapyard in Mumbai
A fire broke out at Mumbai's Mankhurd scrapyard on Friday afternoon.. Image Credit: ANI

Firefighting operation continued on Saturday at the godowns in Mumbai's Mankhurd scrapyard where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon. As many as 19 fire tenders were deployed to the site and fire personnel continued to battle the blaze, which has not yet been doused till the early hours of Saturday.

Residents of the area said that no causality has been reported but there are damages to the property. The fire has not been doused and fire authorities are struggling to extinguish the flames.

"This is not the first time that this place has caught fire," said Vinod Gupta, a local. Another resident Nandlal Gupta said that there were numerous godowns in the area that store used oil, which acts as fuel for fires.

"We don't know how the fire started but there are a lot of godowns in the area that are used to store burnt oil. This area is mostly inhabited by daily wage labourers who ran away once the fire began," said Nandlal. (ANI)

