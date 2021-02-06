4 men booked for rape following court orders in Uttar Pradesh

Police have registered a case against four people for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Dalit woman in Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, following a court's orders.

SHO of Karvi police station Virendra Tripathi on Saturday said that in compliance with the orders of the court, a case of gangrape was registered against four persons under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A woman working at a government hospital has been made an accused for hatching conspiracy.

The accused are yet to be arrested.

The SHO said the woman accused on November 9, 2020 had taken the Dalit woman to Chitrakoot and then to Devangana Marg where she was raped by the four men.

The SHO said the Dalit woman has alleged that when she had gone to lodge a complaint at Kotwali police station, she was turned away.

