Digvijaya Singh appeals to all protesting farmers to join 'chakka jam'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday appealed to all those protesting against the farm laws to come to the streets and join today's "chakka jam" called by the farmer unions.

Digvijaya Singh appeals to all protesting farmers to join 'chakka jam'
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday appealed to all those protesting against the farm laws to come to the streets and join today's "chakka jam" called by the farmer unions. Farmers are protesting against the newly enacted farm laws for over two months at various borders of the national capital.

"I appeal to all those protesting against farm laws to come to the streets and join today's 'dharna' between 12 pm and 3 pm," said Singh in Gwalior. The Congress had extended support to the nationwide 'Chakka jam' protest by farmers on Friday. The party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that party workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also extended support to the agitating farmers and said the new agriculture laws are not only dangerous for them, but for the whole country. Meanwhile, Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

